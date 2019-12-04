The Nonna Monologues

DopoLavoro Teatrale presents a production by Daniele Bartolini. Performers tell stories of their Italian grandmas, family recipes and compete for the honour of being voted as the winner of " the Nonna Challenge" at the end of the show. Previews from Dec 4, opens Dec 6 and runs to Dec 22, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $20-$40. Partial proceeds support Villa Charities Foundation.

villacharities.com/nonna // rsvp@villacharities.com // 437-970-3318