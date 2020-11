The National Ballet of Canada in partnership with Cineplex, present the beloved holiday classic, previously captured live at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto featuring Principal Dancers Sonia Rodriguez and Piotr Stanczyk as The Sugar Plum Fairy and Peter/The Nutcracker. The Nutcracker can be streamed starting December 4 for $29.99 and purchased on the Cineplex Store http://cineplex.com/Store.