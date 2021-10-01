The National Ballet of Canada presents The Nutcracker onstage for live performances at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto this holiday season, December 10-31, 2021. Tickets go on sale October 5.

The Nutcracker will be presented with some adaptations to ensure the safety of all involved. All the children’s roles will be performed by students of Canada’s National Ballet School, with no external performers. There will be no children under the age of 12 in the production and all performers and crew will be fully vaccinated. Additionally, the role of the Cannon Dolls will not be performed by celebrity guests this year.

