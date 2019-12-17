The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition

Google Calendar - The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition - 2019-12-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition - 2019-12-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition - 2019-12-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition - 2019-12-17 19:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario

Ballet Jörgen presents the traditional story of Klara’s magical journey with her nutcracker prince – with a uniquely Canadian twist. The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition is a visually stunning adventure favourite that brings Tchaikovsky’s well-loved score home for the holidays. December 17 at 7 pm. $25-$59.

Created by acclaimed choreographer Bengt Jörgen in collaboration with the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the production is a remarkable fusion of ballet and classical music on a backdrop of iconic Canadian winter paintings, such as Franklin Carmichael’s Church and Houses at Bisset (1931), Tom Thompson’s Snow in the Woods (1916), and L.L. Fitzgerald’s Trees and Wildflowers (1922).

Info

Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario View Map
Festive Season
All Ages
Stage
Dance
905-874-2800
BUY TICKETS
Google Calendar - The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition - 2019-12-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition - 2019-12-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition - 2019-12-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition - 2019-12-17 19:00:00