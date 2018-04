Watch as the drama unfolds on group dates, see the passion build as the contestants fight for a rose, and find out which men are there for all the wrong reasons. This show is entirely improvised, with characters inspired by actual bios from the past season of The Bachelorette. Wednesdays 9:30 pm, Apr 18-May 9. $10-$15.

