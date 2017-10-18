The One More Night Festival

Brick & Mortar presents a remount of shows that got got Critic's Choice, Patron's Pick and rave reviews. Oct 18-22, see website for schedule. $20/show.

Real Actors, Not People (Kasey Dunn & Victoria Velenosi, Me and Snow White Productions) – Wed Oct 18 at 7 pm.

Bike Face (Natalie Firjia, Bike Circus) – Thu Oct 19 at 7 pm.

Circles (Dead and Lovely Collective) – Thu Oct 19 at 9 pm.

The Resurrectionists (House of Rebels Theatre) – Fri Oct 20 at 7 pm.

She Grew Funny (Joanne O'Sullivan, O'Sullivan Productions) – Fri Oct 20 at 9 pm.

Fractals (Krista White, Tales to Boot Productions) – Sat Oct 21 at 4 pm.

Grey (THREE FIVE Productions) – Sat Oct 21 at 7 pm.

Mockingbird Close (INpulse Theatre) – Sat Oct 21 at 9 pm.

The Elephant Girls (Parry Riposte Productions) – Sun Oct 22 at 4 pm.

Szeretlek: A Hungarian Love Story (The Grand Salto Theatre) – Sun Oct 22 at 7 pm.

I Think I'm Dead (Al Lafrance) – Sun Oct 22 at 9 pm.

facebook.com/TheOneMoreNightFestival