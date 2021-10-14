Toronto Cemetery Tours walk through the other side of Mount Pleasant Cemetery – the less frequented East side. Oct 29-30. Oct 29 at 2 pm, Oct 30 and 31 at 11 am and 2 pm. $15. Reserve. 375 Mount Pleasant. http://www.eventbrite.com/e/toronto-cemetery-tours-presents-the-other-side-of-mount-pleasant-tickets-188968448717

Due to Covid, groups are capped at 50 people. Meet the group at the cemetery office, 375 Mount Pleasant Avenue. Arrive a few minutes early if possible, to check in and show your proof of vaccination.

Covid safety protocol:

Any attendee will be required to show proof of Covid vaccination and identification in order to remove their mask, otherwise masking is mandatory. Please respect social distancing and always stay with your own group.