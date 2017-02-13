The Other Side Of The Box

Red Sandcastle Theatre 922 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1J5

by Zoe Henderson (Moon & June Theatre Company). Staged reading of a new play for ages 8 and up about the proliferation of fake news. Feb 18 at 2 pm. $12, adult/child combo $20, family of four $30. 

Evening staged reading, at 7:30 pm, at Cabbagetown Community Arts Centre, 422 Parliament Street. All proceeds for evening performance go to the CCAC.

facebook.com/events/655334754675232

Red Sandcastle Theatre 922 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1J5

416-845-9411

