The Other Side Of The Box
Red Sandcastle Theatre 922 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1J5
by Zoe Henderson (Moon & June Theatre Company). Staged reading of a new play for ages 8 and up about the proliferation of fake news. Feb 18 at 2 pm. $12, adult/child combo $20, family of four $30.
Evening staged reading, at 7:30 pm, at Cabbagetown Community Arts Centre, 422 Parliament Street. All proceeds for evening performance go to the CCAC.
