COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

The Ottawa International Animation Festival

The Ottawa International Animation Festival (OIAF) is one of the world’s leading animation events providing screenings, exhibits, workshops and entertainment.

Sep 9, 2021

The Ottawa International Animation Festival

17 17 people viewed this event.

The Ottawa International Animation Festival (OIAF) is one of the world’s leading animation events providing screenings, exhibits, workshops and entertainment since 1976. OIAF is an annual five-day event bringing art and industry together in a vibrant hub. This year the event is taking its screenings and talks online with extended dates from September 22 to October 3. Register https://www.animationfestival.ca/boxoffice

Additional Details

Date And Time
Wed, Sep 22nd, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 3rd, 2021 @ 10:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Film

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine