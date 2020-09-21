NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Ottawa International Animation Festival

The Ottawa International Animation Festival

The Ottawa International Animation Festival

by
180 180 people viewed this event.

One of the world’s leading animation events, showcasing the best new shorts and features since 1976. Catch talks and workshops from artists and industry leaders. Tickets $9. Full passes start at $30. oiaf2020.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-09-23 to
2020-10-04
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Festivals

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.