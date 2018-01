Adapted from Nikolai Gogol's short story by Morris Panych and James Rolfe (Canadian Stage/Tapestry Opera). An office worker's life is turned upside-down when he's robbed of his new coat. Previews from Mar 27, opens Mar 29 and runs to Apr 14, Tue-Thu and Sat 8 pm, Fri 7 pm, mat Sun 1 pm. $39-$99.