The Panama Papers

Doc Soup screens the 2018 film by Alex Winter. In 2015, an explosive collection of 11.5 million documents was leaked to journalists revealing vast and coordinated corruption among the world's elite. This exposure of secretive offshore companies for widespread tax evasion and money laundering incriminated world leaders, political and public officials, celebrities and major public figures. Q&A with Winter (via Skype on Mar 6, in person on Mar 7) follows screening.

Mar 6-7, Wed 6:30 pm, Thu 6:45 pm. $17. Tickets available online.