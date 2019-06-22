The Panel Show

Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Two improvisers appear in character to discuss real topics and issues with two real journalists in this comedy show. This month’s journalists are, Andrew Coyne (National Post & CBC’s At Issue) and Robert Benzie (Toronto Star Queens Park Bureau Chief). The Improvisers are Aurora Browne (appearing as, Jesus) and Devon Hyland (appearing as Bob Dylan). Hosted by David Shore (as Professor Pipe). 7 pm. $8.

monkeytoast.com

Info

Comedy Bar 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Comedy
