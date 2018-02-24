The Park Summit
Daniels Spectrum 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Day of looking at play in parks and public spaces. Montreal has a special knack for play, so speakers from that city share their formula for upping the fun factor in our parks and public spaces. Keynote speaker is Mouna Andraos, - co-founder at Montreal's Daily tous les jours, an interactive design studio that creates large-scale public installations that encourage participation and spark joy. 1-4:30 pm. $10.
