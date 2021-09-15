Election

Best Movies on Netflix

The Parkette Projects

Gallery TPW multi-site public art project guest curated by Shani K Parsons and presented as part of ArtworxTO. A series.

Sep 15, 2021

The Parkette Projects

12 12 people viewed this event.

Gallery TPW multi-site public art project guest curated by Shani K Parsons and presented as part of ArtworxTO. A series of performances, temporary installations and interventions will occur in parkettes across the city by artists Mitchell Akiyama, Raven Chacon, Ronnie Clarke, Vanessa Dion Fletcher, Marisa Gallemit and Amy Ching-Yan Lam. Sep 12-Nov 20. Free. https://www.gallerytpw.ca/parkettes

Date And Time
Sun, Sep 12th, 2021
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine