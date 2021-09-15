The Parkette Projects

Gallery TPW multi-site public art project guest curated by Shani K Parsons and presented as part of ArtworxTO. A series of performances, temporary installations and interventions will occur in parkettes across the city by artists Mitchell Akiyama, Raven Chacon, Ronnie Clarke, Vanessa Dion Fletcher, Marisa Gallemit and Amy Ching-Yan Lam. Sep 12-Nov 20. Free. https://www.gallerytpw.ca/parkettes