The Particulars

Punctuate! Theatre presents a play written and directed by Matthew MacKenzie. Performed as a fusion of dance and theatre, it's a darkly funny and subtly powerful story of one insomniac’s struggle to maintain a daily routine in the face of a home invasion. Previews Oct 16, opens Oct 17 and runs to Oct 26, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Oct 26 at 1:30 pm. $30, stu/srs/arts workers $20; Oct 22 pwyc.

