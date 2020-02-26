Screening of the classic 1928 Carl Theodor Dreyer film with live musical accompaniment.

L.A.-based electronic composer George Sarah lends the film a new, ethereal score and performs it live in Canada for the first time, along with eight Toronto strings and vocal musicians, in what promises to be a haunting and special night of film and music. 7 pm. $33-$38.

paradiseonbloor.com/events/the-passion-of-joan-of-arc/1001000090