The Passion Of Joan Of Arc
Paradise Theatre 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2
Screening of the classic 1928 Carl Theodor Dreyer film with live musical accompaniment.
L.A.-based electronic composer George Sarah lends the film a new, ethereal score and performs it live in Canada for the first time, along with eight Toronto strings and vocal musicians, in what promises to be a haunting and special night of film and music. 7 pm. $33-$38.
paradiseonbloor.com/events/the-passion-of-joan-of-arc/1001000090
Info
Paradise Theatre 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2 View Map
Film