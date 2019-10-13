The Passionate Voice - Countertenor, Baritone and Bass

Kingston Road United Church 975 Kingston, Toronto, Ontario

Canadian opera singers Russell Braun, Gary Relyea and Daniel Taylor together with 5 of their pupils get together one time only for a concert of stunning works that span across the centuries. 1:30 pm. $30, adv $25. 

