The Passionate Voice - Countertenor, Baritone and Bass
Kingston Road United Church 975 Kingston, Toronto, Ontario
Canadian opera singers Russell Braun, Gary Relyea and Daniel Taylor together with 5 of their pupils get together one time only for a concert of stunning works that span across the centuries. 1:30 pm. $30, adv $25.
eventbrite.com/e/the-passionate-voice-countertenor-baritone-and-bass-tickets-69254801977
Kingston Road United Church 975 Kingston, Toronto, Ontario View Map
