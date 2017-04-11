The Penelopiad / A Flea In Her Ear

by Margaret Atwood / Georges Feydeau (George Brown College Theatre School). The play about the wife of Odysseus and David Ives's version of a farce about jealousy are presented as part of the Spring Repertory Season. Opens Apr 11 and runs to Apr 22, see website for performance schedule. $20, srs $15, stu $8.

The Penelopiad: April 11, 13, 15, 19, 21 at 7:30 pm; April 22 at 1:30 pm.

A Flea In Her Ear: April 12, 14, 18, 20, 22 at 7:30 pm; April 15 at 1:30 pm.