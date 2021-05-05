The Perfumes/Les Parfumes

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Perfumes/Les Parfumes

CinéFranco and Films We Like present the film by Grégory Magne. Available to June 30. $10. https://watch.eventive.org/filmswelike/play/605a049531cb6d005adbfb7c

https://www.cinefranco.com

 

Date And Time

2021-05-05 to
2021-06-30
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film

