The PhilanthroPub Hosts The Red Door Family Shelter

Leslieville Queen E near Leslie, Toronto, Ontario

For one night, The PhilanthroPub is transforming 1001 Queen Street East (Queen & Pape) to a pop-up pub and Wanderlust 2017's official after party. Bring your friends and family and enjoy drinks, local food. music and great times. Noon-2am. Free admission. All proceeds will be donated to the Red Door Family Shelter. 

Leslieville Queen E near Leslie, Toronto, Ontario
