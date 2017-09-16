The Philosopher is Present: Life as Mystery
Multifaith Centre, U of T 569 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario
Performance intending to evoke mystery. Silence gestures toward ineffable presence while two strangers' voices speaking into each other's inclined ears suggests reverence. In this performance, durational art is woven together with the Socratic question and the Zen sense of mystery. 7 pm. Free. Main Activity Hall, 2nd Floor.
Multifaith Centre, U of T 569 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario
