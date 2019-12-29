The Bentway’s popular Polar Bear Skate returns for its second year, daring city-dwellers to skate the trail in their bathing suits or skivvies. Dec 29 from 1-4 pm. Free.

What you don’t wear to skate, donate! Project Comfort will provide donation bins on-site to collect gently used or new winter wear for the most vulnerable in our community.

Don’t forget to register – the first 100 registrants get a free hot chocolate to keep toasty. All participants must sign a waiver before taking part in the Polar Bear Skate. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

thebentway.ca/event/polar-bear-skate