Two-day event with scholars, activists, journalists and policy practitioners to discuss a Green New Deal for Canada. The panels will examine a variety of topics about climate change and the economy. Oct 2-3, Wed 5-7 pm, Thu 8:30 am-5 pm. $10-$20 (Oct 2 keynote free, pre-registration is required). At the Vivian and David Campbell Conference Facility.

Pre-register: eventbrite.ca/e/the-politics-of-climate-change-a-green-new-deal-for-canada-tickets-69908033811