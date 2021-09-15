The PopGuru Revue

Election

Livestream digital concert series with performances by Odario, John Orpheus, The Wilderness of Manitoba and others. Oct 9-Nov 27 at.

Sep 15, 2021

Livestream digital concert series with performances by Odario, John Orpheus, The Wilderness of Manitoba and others. Oct 9-Nov 27 at 9 pm. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4OHD0NliLJGOphEia7vshw

October 9 – Odario
October 16 – John Orpheus (electric set)
October 23 – Simeon Ross
October 30 – Sam Casey
November 6 – The Wilderness of Manitoba
November 13 – John Orpheus (acoustic set)
November 20 – Ghost Caravan
November 27 – Odario – poetry/DJ set

Sat, Oct 9th, 2021
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 to

Online Event

Concert or Performance

Music

