The PopGuru Revue

Livestream digital concert series with performances by Odario, John Orpheus, The Wilderness of Manitoba and others. Oct 9-Nov 27 at 9 pm. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4OHD0NliLJGOphEia7vshw
October 9 – Odario
October 16 – John Orpheus (electric set)
October 23 – Simeon Ross
October 30 – Sam Casey
November 6 – The Wilderness of Manitoba
November 13 – John Orpheus (acoustic set)
November 20 – Ghost Caravan
November 27 – Odario – poetry/DJ set