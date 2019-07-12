The Promised Land: Steinbeck Through Song

Soulpepper Concert Series presents a musical revue by Sarah Wilson and Mike Ross. The show illuminates the struggle to realize the American dream through the works of novelist John Steinbeck and the music of Bruce Springsteen, Nina Simone, Bob Dylan and others. Opens Jul 12 and runs to Jul 27, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat (and Jul 21) at 1:30 pm, see website for details & tickets. $30-$85.