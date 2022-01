The Pursuit Of Happiness

Concert. May 13 & 14 at 8:30 pm. $29.50. Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor W.

These shows have been rescheduled from Feb 25 & 26, 2022.

May 13- https://www.showclix.com/event/the-pursuit-of-happiness?mc_cid=4a33444297&mc_eid=01062e1698

May 14- https://www.showclix.com/event/the-pursuit-of-happiness2?mc_cid=4a33444297&mc_eid=01062e1698