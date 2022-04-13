The Quiet Immigrant: ArtistsTALK – Myseum Intersections

ArtistsTALK is a panel discussion with 6 artists as they speak through their mediums of film, movement and drama, music, story-telling, poetry, and art. These artists will speak to their Italian experience, and how brave Italian immigrant women influenced their bodies of work. Guided by a moderator and through open-forum and participatory discussion, ArtistsTALK is sure to teach, touch, and captivate attendees.

This project is an homage to the brave Italian women who immigrated to Canada after WW2, sharing their stories of strength, courage, determination, and sacrifice.

The Quiet Immigrant is presented in partnership with Myseum of Toronto as part of Myseum Intersections 2022. This project is led by Laura Libralato, Lorena McNamara, and The Quiet Immigrant Project Team with the support of Villa Charities and the JD Carrier Art Gallery in the Columbus Centre.

April 26 from 7 to 9 pm. Free. Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery, 901 Lawrence Avenue West. Register on eventbrite.ca