The Quiet Immigrant: Exhibit Launch & Reception – Myseum Intersections

Apr 13, 2022

Join us for the opening of The Quiet Immigrant Project exhibition, an homage to the brave Italian women who immigrated to Canada after WW2. Explore this collection of matriarchal memories through stories, keepsakes, personal letters, music, and theatre performances in both English and Italian.

The Quiet Immigrant is presented in partnership with Myseum of Toronto as part of Myseum Intersections 2022. This project is led by Laura Libralato, Lorena McNamara, and The Quiet Immigrant Project Team with the support of Villa Charities and the JD Carrier Art Gallery in the Columbus Centre.

April 24 from 2 to 5 pm. Free. Joseph D. Carrier Art Gallery, 901 Lawrence Avenue West. Register on eventbrite.ca

