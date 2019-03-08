Bygone Theatre presents a play based on the short story by Cornell Woolrich that inspired the classic Hitchcock film, adapted by Emily Dix. The Rear Window follows a man’s descent into drug abuse and the habit of spying on neighbours. Opens Mar 8 and runs to Mar 17, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $20-$30.

facebook.com/events/233961210618787

Tickets: https://ca.patronbase.com