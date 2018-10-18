The Recipe: Making Latin American Art In Canada
Sur Gallery 39 Queens Quay E, suite 100, Toronto, Ontario
A group exhibition examining a variety of enunciations, media and subjects in an attempt to understand what makes Latin American art operating outside of its geographical edges. Curated by Analays Alvarez and Daymi Coll. Oct 18-Dec 1.
What Makes Art Latin American (in Canada)? Translocalisms and Identities – panel discussion 6-8 pm Nov 16.
