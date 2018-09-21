The Reckoning: Hollywood's Worst Kept Secret

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Screening of Barry Avrich's documentary about the fall of producer Harvey Weinstein and the rise of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood. Panel discussion to follow w/ Avrich, producer Melissa Hood, actor Freya Ravensbergen and others. 6-8:30 pm. Free w/ RSVP (ROM admission not included).

