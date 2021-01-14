Buddies in Bad Times Theatre presents The Rhubarb Festival -Book as Festival, Festival as Book.

Canada’s longest-running new works festival is a hotbed of experimentation, where artists explore new possibilities in theatre, dance, music, and performance art. This year, Rhubarb proposes an alternative: the creation of a physical performative publication that attempts to capture the energy of Rhubarb and, perhaps, recreate the live performance experience itself.

Over 20 artists respond to the prompt to bring performances to the page, with some projects published in the festival publication itself, and other interventions performed on the book after printing. Contributions range from colouring pages to a fever-dream drag performance; from a meal to music inspired by the turning of a page; and from choreographic scores to unearthed histories, real or imagined.

The limited edition run of 888 books is available for pre-order now, with distribution beginning shortly before the festival’s opening night on February 10. $20 (+ shipping and handling).

Feb 10-20. http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/rhubarb

The book purposely exists in a single print run of 888 copies. It is written primarily in English, with one contribution written in English and in illustrated ASL symbols and another written partially in Chinese.

This book does not and will not exist in digital book form. We will, however, be creating an audiobook version of the book – the link to this will be e-mailed to everyone who receives a copy of The Rhubarb Festival book.