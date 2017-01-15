The Riches Of Life

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe East, Toronto, Ontario L6H 7B2

  • German expressionist Martin Bloch 1883 - 1954
  • International fibre artist Gordana Brelih
  • Marin-Marie, 20th century French marine painter
  • Joseph Nash 1808 - 1878, painter of late gothic architecture
  • Ann Oakley, Joshua Creek studio artist
  • Sybil Rampen, founder of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre
  • Woodblock printing artist Bernard Rice 1900 - 1998
  • Anthony Salvin 1799-1880, Sybil Rampen's ancestor
  • Ian Turner, Canadian illustrator and graphic designer
  • Anton Van Dalen, successful New York artist 
  • Jan Vinnai, Joshua Creek Studio artist
  • Galin Zonev, Bulgarian woodcut artist

to Feb 12, reception 2-5 pm Jan 15.

