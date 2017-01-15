The Riches Of Life
Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe East, Toronto, Ontario L6H 7B2
- German expressionist Martin Bloch 1883 - 1954
- International fibre artist Gordana Brelih
- Marin-Marie, 20th century French marine painter
- Joseph Nash 1808 - 1878, painter of late gothic architecture
- Ann Oakley, Joshua Creek studio artist
- Sybil Rampen, founder of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre
- Woodblock printing artist Bernard Rice 1900 - 1998
- Anthony Salvin 1799-1880, Sybil Rampen's ancestor
- Ian Turner, Canadian illustrator and graphic designer
- Anton Van Dalen, successful New York artist
- Jan Vinnai, Joshua Creek Studio artist
- Galin Zonev, Bulgarian woodcut artist
to Feb 12, reception 2-5 pm Jan 15.
Info
Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe East, Toronto, Ontario L6H 7B2 View Map
Art