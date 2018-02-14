Dance party with DJ Behrouz, tantric ceremony with Dr Draw, Shaman musician and healer Darren Austin Hall and Tantric Clarity Bratleet, sound bowl symphony, games and more. Alcohol-free event, black tie dress code optional and mask. 9 pm. For couples and singles. $88-$120, couple $160-$200.

eventbrite.ca/e/the-rose-of-jericho-tickets-39201613080?aff=es2#tickets