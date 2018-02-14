The Rose of Jericho

Love Child Social House 69 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario

Dance party with DJ Behrouz, tantric ceremony with Dr Draw, Shaman musician and healer Darren Austin Hall and Tantric Clarity Bratleet, sound bowl symphony, games and more. Alcohol-free event, black tie dress code optional and mask. 9 pm. For couples and singles. $88-$120, couple $160-$200. 

