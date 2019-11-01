The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Enercare Centre 100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3

For 97 years, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair has brought country to the city. Every November, Toronto hosts the largest indoor agricultural and equine event in the world, with world-class livestock and horticultural competition, dining, shopping, kids’ attraction, entertainment and the Horse Show on historic Exhibition Grounds. Nov 1-10, Tue-Sat 9 am-8 pm, Sun-Mon 9 am-6 pm. $27.50, seniors $20, youth $16; Family Passes (2 adults, 2 youth) $60.

www.royalfair.org

