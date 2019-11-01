For 97 years, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair has brought country to the city. Every November, Toronto hosts the largest indoor agricultural and equine event in the world, with world-class livestock and horticultural competition, dining, shopping, kids’ attraction, entertainment and the Horse Show on historic Exhibition Grounds. Nov 1-10, Tue-Sat 9 am-8 pm, Sun-Mon 9 am-6 pm. $27.50, seniors $20, youth $16; Family Passes (2 adults, 2 youth) $60.

www.royalfair.org