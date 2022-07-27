Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 27, 2022

Concert. Aug 7 at 7 pm. $12. Drake Hotel Underground, 1150 Queen West.

They say it takes nearly a decade for a wine to mature. The same could be said for The RTs (formerly The Rad Trads). If you caught their brand of raucous, beer-soaked trad jazz and blues in the early days, you‘ll see the same ingredients (boisterous horns, impassioned vocals, and a driving groove) but a new flavour, and the kind of maturity and subtlety that only comes with time.

Sun, Aug 7th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Drake Hotel

Concert or Performance

Music

