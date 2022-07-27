- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Concert. Aug 7 at 7 pm. $12. Drake Hotel Underground, 1150 Queen West. eventbrite.ca
They say it takes nearly a decade for a wine to mature. The same could be said for The RTs (formerly The Rad Trads). If you caught their brand of raucous, beer-soaked trad jazz and blues in the early days, you‘ll see the same ingredients (boisterous horns, impassioned vocals, and a driving groove) but a new flavour, and the kind of maturity and subtlety that only comes with time.
Location Address - 1150 Queen St West, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3
Event Price - $12