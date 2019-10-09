The Rules Of The Game

Google Calendar - The Rules Of The Game - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Rules Of The Game - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Rules Of The Game - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Rules Of The Game - 2019-10-09 18:30:00

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

Screening of the documentary following several marginalized young people in France as they take a government-sponsored program to help them find work. 6:30 pm. Free. Presented in partnership with l’institut Francais and the French consulate. In French with English subtitles. Hinton Learning Theatre, 3rd floor.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT26844&R=EVT26844

.

Info

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Film
Google Calendar - The Rules Of The Game - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Rules Of The Game - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Rules Of The Game - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - The Rules Of The Game - 2019-10-09 18:30:00