The Sanctuary Series

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

Spoken word, storytelling, dance, music, and poetry from seasoned local artists and new voices. Exploring themes of migration, home, identity, and refuge, this series complements our Sanctuary exhibition, which examines the right to safe haven through the work of leading contemporary international artists. Free performances take place inside the Sanctuary exhibition gallery every Wednesday night in April at 5 pm, 6 pm, and 7 pm. 

agakhanmuseum.org/programs/the-sanctuary-series

Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
Free
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
