The Santa Claus Parade

Sherbourne Subway Station Bloor and Sherbourne, Toronto, Ontario

The 115th annual parade starts at Bloor & Parliament, heads east on Bloor to Avenue/University, south to Wellington and ends at St. Lawrence Market. 12:30 pm. Free.

The Holly Jolly Fun Run – A 5K run along the parade route starts at 11:45 am at 555 Bloor East (just east of Sherbourne) and raises funds for the parade. $55-$95. Pre-register.

Info

View Map
Festive Season
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
