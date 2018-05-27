The Sashbear Walk
Sir Casimir Gzowski Park 1751 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M6S 5B5
Five-kilometre walk along Sunnyside Boardwalk to support Sashbear's Family Connections program and suicide prevention. Hear inspirational speaker Asante Haughton; meet Olympic athletes Brittany and Heather MacLean. Live music by R. Shelley and mindfulness walk. 10 am. $30, stu $25. See website for more info and to register.
Info
Sir Casimir Gzowski Park 1751 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M6S 5B5 View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits