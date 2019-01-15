The Scavenger’s Daughter

PARADIGM Productions presents a play by Susanna Fournier, part 2 of The Empire Trilogy. Three people struggle in a bleak dystopia in this play about neo-liberal warfare in the service of imperial capitalism and toxic ideas of what it means to be a man, a nation and a citizen.

Previews from Jan 15, opens Jan 17 and runs to Jan 27, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2:30 pm. $20-$35, Sun pwyc.

http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/the-scavengers-daughter/