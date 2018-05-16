The Search For Life On Exoplanets
Finding compelling evidence for life on another planet would undoubtably be one of the biggest discoveries in the history of the human race. There are many places to look for such biosignatures. Presented by Hanno Rein, Director of the Centre for Planetary Sciences. 6:30 pm. Free. No registration required.
