by Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman (Bryant Productions). An orphan explores the wonders of her crusty uncle's estate in this re-imagining of the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. June 14-15, Fri-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat 2 pm. $35, stu/kids $25.

Tickets: https://www.factorytheatre.ca/what-s-on/secretgarden