The Secret Garden
Young People's Theatre presents a play by Paul Ledoux, adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Neglected in her uncle's gloomy manor, a young girl finds takes refuge in a mysterious hidden garden. Opens Feb 5 and runs to Mar 17, see website for schedule. $10-$41.
Recommended for ages 6-12, runs approx. 85 minutes.
Young People's Theatre 165 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Z4 View Map
