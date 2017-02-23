The Secret Of Station House No. 4

Secret City Adventures and Company & Co present an immersive theatrical experience as part of the Murdoch Mysteries Escape Series. The audience will piece together clues and evidence to find the missing Detective Murdoch in just 60 minutes. Opens Feb 23 for a limited run, Wed-Sat 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 pm, Sat-Sun 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 pm. $36-$42.