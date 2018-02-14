The Sex Show attempts to push the boundaries of the definition of sex. It approaches the topic of sex from all angles, exhibiting works that vary on a broad scale, from art that is more explicit to art that is more elusive in content. Not only does The Sex Show contain a wide variety of sex-related themes and contents, it also exhibits the use of abundantly different mediums such as video, photography, sculpture, collage and paint. Feb 15-25, reception 6:30 pm Feb 15. Reading by Andrea Werhun from Modern Whore: A Memoir, a short story collection on Feb 15 at the opening reception from 6:30 pm.