The Sex Show
Gallery 1313 1313 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L8
The Sex Show attempts to push the boundaries of the definition of sex. It approaches the topic of sex from all angles, exhibiting works that vary on a broad scale, from art that is more explicit to art that is more elusive in content. Not only does The Sex Show contain a wide variety of sex-related themes and contents, it also exhibits the use of abundantly different mediums such as video, photography, sculpture, collage and paint. Feb 15-25, reception 6:30 pm Feb 15. Reading by Andrea Werhun from Modern Whore: A Memoir, a short story collection on Feb 15 at the opening reception from 6:30 pm.