The Shark Is Broken

David Mirvish presents the hit comedy by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon from the 2021-22 London season, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Scott Landis.

Martha’s Vineyard, 1974. Shooting on Jaws has stalled. The film’s lead actors – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth…

September 25-November 6. $59-$159. Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King W. 1-800-461-3333 / mirvish.com