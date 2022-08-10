Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Shark Is Broken

Aug 10, 2022

The Shark Is Broken

1 1 people viewed this event.

David Mirvish presents the hit comedy by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon from the 2021-22 London season, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Scott Landis.

Martha’s Vineyard, 1974. Shooting on Jaws has stalled. The film’s lead actors – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth…

September 25-November 6. $59-$159. Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King W. 1-800-461-3333 / mirvish.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 260 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1H9

Event Price - $59-$159

Date And Time

Sun, Sep 25th, 2022
to Sun, Nov 6th, 2022

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine