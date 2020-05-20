The Show Must Go On — Performing Arts and the Culture Scene in Times of Pandemic

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will host a virtual conversation with Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal and Music Director of the Philadelphia Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera of New York. The discussion will focus on the arts and culture communities during this unprecedented time, and the unique challenges faced by performers and creators. 4 pm. Free. gg.ca/en/ggconversations