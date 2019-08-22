The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders

to Google Calendar - The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders - 2019-08-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders - 2019-08-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders - 2019-08-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders - 2019-08-22 00:00:00

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Group show featuring ceramic butterflies, part of the Community Arts Space: What we long for. Aug 22-Sep 4. Opening reception 6-8 pm. Aug 22, featuring a butterfly dance performed by seniors of the Davenport-Perth Community, music, refreshments and more. Free.

www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/sin-fronteras-monarch-butterfly-project

Info

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7 View Map
All Ages, Free
Art
to Google Calendar - The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders - 2019-08-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders - 2019-08-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders - 2019-08-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders - 2019-08-22 00:00:00