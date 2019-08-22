The Sin Fronteras Monarch Butterfly Project – A Flight Path Without Borders
Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
Group show featuring ceramic butterflies, part of the Community Arts Space: What we long for. Aug 22-Sep 4. Opening reception 6-8 pm. Aug 22, featuring a butterfly dance performed by seniors of the Davenport-Perth Community, music, refreshments and more. Free.
www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/sin-fronteras-monarch-butterfly-project
All Ages, Free
